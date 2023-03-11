He's free to resume his career, but Dragons youngster Talatau Amone may still be weeks away from a top-grade return.
Amone was a virtual lock to wear the Dragons No. 6 heading into preseason before his arrest in December over an alleged hammer attack on a roofing contractor in November.
He was subsequently hit with multiple charges, including a recklessly inflict grievous bodily harm in company charge that carries up to 14 years jail.
It met the threshold for the NRL's no-fault stand-down to be implemented, but the subsequent decision to prosecute the matter in local court saw a drastic reduction in the maximum prison term.
After lobbying from Amone's legal team, the NRL lifted the no-fault stand-down on Tuesday, allowing the 20-year-old to immediately return.
Having expected to be without one of his brightest young stars for an entire season or more, Griffin welcomed what was an unexpected development.
"On face value it's really handy for us to get a player of his calibre back on our list," Griffin said.
"The legal side of things I don't understand, but we got a call from the NRL on Tuesday we weren't expecting. We took the chain of thought that if it had to be five-six months or [longer], that's what we planned for.
"It feels like we've recruited a new player with the fact he got back so quickly. We thought it might take a bit longer, but it's great for the club and for him that he's back on our list."
While the NRL's decision came down with immediate effect, Griffin said he didn't consider rushing Amone back into his 17 for Sunday's clash with the Titans that will see fellow young gun Jayden Sullivan get a long awaited opportunity with Ben Hunt in the halves.
"From a legal point of view nothing's changed so he's had a lot of stuff on his mind," Griffin said.
"He has been, and still is going through a process. We've done a lot of work with Sully so [Amone's] goal now is just to get on the field in the NSW Cup and get some minutes under his belt.
"We'll wait and see what happens [beyond that]. Sully's had a really good month with us and had a good preseason so we'll just look at Sunday, we won't worry about next week."
Sullivan has long craved a shot at regular NRL action in the halves, something both chronic hamstring issues and selection decisions have thus far deprived him of.
Amone's return will see renewed competition for the spot alongside Hunt, but Griffin hasn't felt the need to caution Sullivan against trying to do too much against the Titans.
"He won't need me to do much with him, he's ready to play," Griffin said.
"He's really built a bit of maturity with his game, as young guys do the longer they're in the system.
"He's done enough work on them that they're probably like two new hamstrings. He's had a good offseason and he's trained really well. He'll get his job done [on Sunday]."
An opening round bye has left fans and pundits stewing on a disappointing Charity Shield showing a month ago, but Griffin's confident his squad's done enough to ensure it doesn't miss the jump at Kogarah.
"We've known for three months now that this is the way it's going to be," Griffin said.
"We met straight away when the draw came out and started to discuss what we'd do with the extra week off. We've used it really well.
"I can understand it people look at your last performance and judge you on that. There's a few teams this weekend that turned their last performance around really quickly.
"We're really confident in the way we've prepared and the offseason we've had. We're just looking forward to playing now."
Griffin is expecting to see a Titans side high on confidence off a 22-10 win over the Tigers last weekend.
"I thought they were really impressive," Griffin said.
"They've done a lot of work on their defence obviously. They played long periods without the ball last week and that, to me, is a sign of a side that's worked hard over the offseason.
"They're a good side, they played in the playoffs the season before last, and I'm sure they'll be very hard to beat."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
