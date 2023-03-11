Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Police set up crime scene after Nowra house fire

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated March 11 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crime scene set up after South Coast house fire

Emergency services were called to a house in Moss Street, Nowra, in the early hours of Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.