Crime scene set up after South Coast house fire

Emergency services were called to a house in Moss Street, Nowra, in the early hours of Saturday.
Fire and Rescue NSW responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.
No injuries were reported from the event.
Officers from the South Coast Police District established a crime scene and inquiries are continuing into the cause of the fire.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, don't be alarmed if you see smoke bellowing from the Illawarra escarpment above Austinmer on Sunday, it's just a team from NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service doing a controlled burn.
Two hazard reduction burns are planned to treat around 50 hectares of bushland, to reduce the fuel load and in turn keen northern Illawarra homes more protected from wildfires coming from the west.
READ MORE:
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.