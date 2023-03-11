Illawarra Mercury
IIlawarra commuters caught in another round of train chaos

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated March 11 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 3:17pm
Trains were also brought to a standstill earlier in the week due to a radio system failure.

Illawarra train commuters have been experiencing delays on Saturday, with Transport NSW warning those on the South Coast Line to "allow plenty of extra travel time due to urgent overhead wiring repairs"

