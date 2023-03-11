Illawarra train commuters have been experiencing delays on Saturday, with Transport NSW warning those on the South Coast Line to "allow plenty of extra travel time due to urgent overhead wiring repairs"
"Trains may have changed stops and leave from different platforms as trains are not running to timetable," the advice said.
Commuters hoping to catch a train to Sydney on Saturday afternoon said they had been stuck at North Wollongong station for more than 40 minutes with no updates.
At least one train to Sydney has been cancelled, according to trip planning apps, while others are running up to 80 minutes late.
At least three trains from Central to the Illawarra have also been cancelled.
Trains have also been disrupted across Sydney, with people being told to "delay travel if possible" or "allow plenty of extra travel time due to urgent overhead wiring repairs at Panania" earlier on Saturday.
These disruptions come three days after the entire network came to a halt, when a radio system failure that brought every Sydney train to a standstill.
Transport NSW has advised people to listen to announcements, check transport apps and information screens while waiting on platforms and on the train to find out about service changes.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
