Finals may be a bridge too far but Berry-Shoalhaven Heads proved that they can match it with the big guns following their 34 run victory against first placed The Rail.
A late season resurgence has seen them knock off grand final favourites The Rail and Lake Illawarra in consecutive weeks.
An unbeaten century opening the batting from Thomas Fletcher set the Magpies up for a positive total of 229 for The Rail to chase.
A solid contribution from Callum Collings (49* off 42 balls, including two fours and two sixes) helped the side set up a competitive total.
From there the bowling attack took over, restricting the ladder leaders to just 195.
It was an all-round bowling effort the week prior against Lake Illawarra and it was no different against The Rail. All five bowlers took wickets with the best performances coming from Max Carr-McCarron (3-35 off 10 overs) and Lachlan Duggan (2-29 off nine overs).
There were solid contributions also from Tom Gibbs (1-45 off 10 overs), Daniel Troy (1-50 off 10 overs) and Callum Crapp (1-34 off seven-point-two overs) who all contributed to the team and ensured The Rail never really got going in the run chase.
In other results across South Coast Cricket on Saturday, Kiama recorded a resounding 219 run victory against Oak Flats, Ex-Servos cemented their finals spot with a win against Albion Park and Shellharbour gained a crucial four wicket victory against finals spot competitors North Nowra.
Lake Illawarra had the bye.
Going into the final round before finals next week, The Rail host Albion Park, the Rats play Bomaderry, Ex-Servos take on North Nowra, Lake host Shellharbour and the Cavs take on the Magpies, with Kookas having the week off with the bye.
There is plenty to play for in terms of finals spots heading into the last round, with teams searching to win to gain a home semi-final the following week.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
