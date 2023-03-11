Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies showing they can match it with South Coast Cricket's top sides

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated March 12 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Gibbs picked up a wicket in a brilliant bowling effort from the Magpies. Picture by Adam McLean

Finals may be a bridge too far but Berry-Shoalhaven Heads proved that they can match it with the big guns following their 34 run victory against first placed The Rail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.