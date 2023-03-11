Tarrawanna have put a week from hell behind them to claim a last-gasp 2-1 win over Port Kembla on Saturday.
Nick High's goal in stoppage time proved the difference as the Blueys prevailed at Tarrawanna Oval to secure their first win of the 2023 Premier League, and their first official victory since Jason Wenig took the reins as head coach.
The result was a silver lining after a disappointing seven days for the team, which started with their 4-1 defeat to Albion Park in their IPL season opener. The Blueys then lost 6-3 in their first Australia Cup fixture against Helensburgh on Wednesday night.
Wenig said he was delighted to join the winner's circle, and even happier to keep the Zebras to just one goal on Saturday.
"I'm very happy, mate. We talked about being a bit more dogged and fighting for each other, and not leaking easy goals. And I think we achieved that," Wenig said.
"They scored three against Bulli (last week), and for me, they're a big side in the competition. And obviously we'd been leaking goals, so we had to turn it around, or the change room would be a different scenario."
Read more: Amone return a work in progress for Dragons
Tarrawanna showed plenty of resilience in the first half on Saturday, grabbing a 1-0 lead at the break courtesy of recruit Jamie Wakeling. Port's Noah Vidler then found the equaliser with five minutes left in regular time, before High bobbed up with the match-winner in the 92nd minute.
"The club's very happy tonight. We're on the board, the monkey's off the back, and we can move forward," Wenig said.
"It will give the boys huge confidence. We're a very happy dressing shed, and everyone is a little bit more champing at the bit to get to training. We can now see a little more light at the end of the tunnel."
Bulli also emerged victorious on Saturday, beating Wollongong United 1-0, while Bellambi and Helensburgh were forced to share the points after playing out a 2-2 draw.
The round continues on Sunday when Wollongong Olympic hosts Cringila. Albion Park and South Coast United will meet in the last game on Wednesday night.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.