Tarrawanna Blueys get on the 2023 Premier League board with win over Port Kembla

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
Updated March 11 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 6:59pm
Darren Stone and his Tarrawanna teammates claimed victory on Saturday. Picture by Robert Peet

Tarrawanna have put a week from hell behind them to claim a last-gasp 2-1 win over Port Kembla on Saturday.

