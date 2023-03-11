Jessica Hull has continued her scintillating form in the Australian domestic season, breaking a national record at the Sydney Track Classic on Saturday night.
The Albion Park talent created history at Sydney Olympic Park by clocking an Australian 3000 record of minutes, 31.81 seconds, which beat the previous mark by almost five seconds. Hull created a 70-metre gap between herself and her nearest rival with about three-and-a-half laps remaining, before pushing on to win by an almost 20-second margin.
The performance comes after the 26-year-old recently played a key role in Australia's mixed relay team claiming bronze at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst.
"To run with a crowd like this was incredible. I actually couldn't hear my cues in my head because of the crowd cheering but it was absolutely them that carried me to that record tonight," Hull said afterwards.
"I really wanted to test my fitness so I was going for that record from the start. Typically, I always run the US indoor season and I always get a good start. I really wanted to pick a race and test and see where I was at and this was the perfect opportunity to do that before nationals later this month."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
