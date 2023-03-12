The WIN Entertainment Centre was buzzing with activity on Sunday as robot enthusiasts gathered for the final day of the FIRST Robotics Competition.
The roaring crowd cheered on the teen masterminds as three out of the five Illawarra teams made it to the top 8 of the world-class tournament.
"It's been great fun, a lot of hard work has gone into it and I've really enjoyed the competition so far," she said.
"We are in the finals now and we have other Illawarra teams, Equinox and Embers, also in the top 8."
The 18-year-old said she was amazed by how "unique" and "different" each teams' ideas were despite being given the same set of prompts to work with.
"We all get the same set of rules but everyone's robot is so wildly unique and that's very interesting to see," she said.
"We have had a few schools come in, some local groups and some members of the general public wanting to see what this is all about," Faith said.
The Horsley girl said the world championship had given her the "wonderful opportunity" to mingle with people outside of her usual social circle.
"There are national and international teams here and it's always great to form those new connections," she said.
The mammoth world competition which featured 32 teams will have them competing in the final rounds later this afternoon with the winner declaration shortly after.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.