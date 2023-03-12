The Lighthouse Keepers have moved within striking distance of sewing up the Cricket Illawarra minor premiership after claiming a convincing victory over Corrimal on Saturday.
Wollongong remain in top spot on the first-grade ladder with one round remaining until finals. Despite being put under heavy pressure from Northern Districts, the Lighthouse Keepers can secure the minor title if they defeat University next weekend.
Corrimal captain Kyle Trebel won the toss and elected to bat first on Saturday at North Dalton Park.
Despite a fighting 75 from Alex Osborne, the visitors were bowled out for 129 in the 37th over. David Wood and Toby Dodds led the Gong's attack, taking three wickets apiece.
"They have a good bowling attack, so basically we were lucky that Alex did his thing again and got us up to a defendable total at least," Trebel said.
"Alex sort of counter-attacked, which is how he normally plays. He just goes out there and attacks the bowlers, and puts the pressure back on them. And he got us into a half-decent position."
In reply, the Lighthouse Keepers were in early trouble at 1/26, but opener Joshua Yeaman (52 not out) was able to guide his side to victory with 14 overs and seven wickets still in the shed.
Yeaman combined with Callum Dodds (26) for a 50-run partnership, before he also shared an unbeaten 50-run stand with Cooper Maddinson (27no).
"They just didn't give us any chances, to be honest," Trebel said. "We bowled quite well, though we bowled a few wides, which is not like us. But they were pretty clinical and didn't give any chances at all really."
The Cougars will cap off their 2022/23 campaign next Saturday at home against the second-placed Butchers.
It is set to be a tough clash for Corrimal, but Trebel remains confident they can finish the season on a good note.
"I'm just looking for another effort peformance, because I think we've put ourselves in a lot more positions to win games this year than the previous seasons," he said.
"I'm hoping for a game that we're in for the whole 100 overs. I feel like when we bat for 50 overs, we've either won games or just lost at the end. On Saturday, we didn't bat the 50 again and if we had, we could have put ourselves in a lot better position."
Elsewhere, Northern Districts also continued their winning ways with a four-wicket win over Dapto at Hollymount Park.
Jonathan Fowles and Bailey Leadbitter took three wickets apiece as the Canaries were rolled for just 86. The run-chase wasn't completely smooth for the Butchers, but they were able to secure victory in the 21st over.
The Lions strengthened their hold on third position with a crushing 119-run win over Port Kembla at Keira Village Park.
The hosts batted first and compiled 7/233 from their 50 overs, with Mitch Hearn remaining unbeaten on 103. In reply, the visitors' innings never truly got going, with Ryan Cattle taking 4/26 as Port were rolled for 114.
Elsewhere, Wests Illawarra kept their slight finals hopes alive after claiming a six-wicket victory over the Students at University Oval, while Balgownie beat Helensburgh by four wickets at Rex Jackson Oval.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
