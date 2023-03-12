Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong secure crucial Cricket Illawarra win at home over Corrimal

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
Updated March 12 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 12:46pm
Wollongong bowler Kyle Jarrett sends one down against Corrimal on Saturday. Picture by Robert Peet

The Lighthouse Keepers have moved within striking distance of sewing up the Cricket Illawarra minor premiership after claiming a convincing victory over Corrimal on Saturday.

