Steelers climb to top of ladder with win over Bulldogs

Illawarra sit alone at the top of the NSW Women's Premiership ladder after a gritty 16-10 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday.
In a battle of certain premiership contenders, the Steelers led 6-0 at halftime on the back of a try from Keele Browne, with the Dogs levelling at six apiece through a try to Eels NRLW star Gayle Broughton four minutes after the resumption.
Tries to Emma Tonegato and Rose Tafengatoto in the space of four minutes gave the Steelers a 16-6 cushion midway through the second stanza, with the Dogs managing just one four-pointer in response.
In a match that had a finals feel, coach Alicia-Kate Hawke said getting the edge over a title contender on their patch was a major step forward for her fledgling side.
"[The Bulldogs] have definitely been a side we've known will be contenders from the very start so it was a very good win to get," Hawke said.
"The girls effort was just phenomenal. Playing right in the middle of the day, in the heat, we ended up having to burn two unexpected changes at halftime so there were some girls pushing some really big minutes that we weren't expecting.
"Because we were able to complete, it meant we didn't have to defend and defend. Our first nine sets were a hundred per cent completion.
"I think there's big parts of our game that we're still refining, but it's really clear that we've got good footy in us.
"There's still some silly errors there, but I think we've got to the point where we're getting those down and we're completing a lot better.
"We know, if we can grind teams down, we'll get the joy from it. We just need to be a bit smarter with the footy so we can put it together for the whole game."
The match was Jillaroos star Kezie Apps' first in a Steelers jumper, one of a number of rep stars that have filtered back slowly post-World Cup.
With Rachael Pearson, Tonegato and Keeley Davis having returned in preceding weeks, the squad is nudging full strength heading into this weekend's massive showdown with the Bears in Wollongong.
"We're getting close," Hawke said.
"There's still a couple we had out with some niggles and some HIA protocols we're waiting to get back, so we're still a few away from having a full squad available.
"It was Kezie's debut game and some of the metres she brings on her go-forward and her ability to make defenders second guess was a massive benefit for us.
"We haven't actually had the same team on the park two weeks in a row. The fact the rest of the squad have been really buying into what we're doing and working hard to keep as much as consistency in our football as possible, despite the fact we've got players in and out, has been what we're really proud of.
"Those [Jillaroos] girls obviously bring such great individual spark, but I'm really confident that whatever team we put out there will be competitive with anyone."
It was an otherwise mixed weekend on the Steelers front, with the club kicking its Lisa Fiaola Cup campaign off in style with a 30-10 win over the Bulldogs in the day's opening clash at Hammondville Oval.
It was a much tougher morning in the Tarsha Gale Cup, with the Steelers out-gunned 34-0 by the Dogs. All three women's sides will take on the Bears at Collegians this Saturday in their next assignments.
Closer to home at Collegians, Aaron McDonald's Harold Matthew side were left ruing a late lapse that saw them concede a try with 45 seconds left and go down 30-28 against Balmain.
With the scores locked at 18 apiece at the break, the Steelers built a 28-18 cushion through tries to Hayden Buchanan and Harry Middleton with 20 minutes to play.
It was a match-winning position but the Tigers fought back to find two tries in the final four minutes, the latter at the death to snatch victory.
After a hit and miss month, Russ Aitken's SG Ball side produced an emphatic return to form with a 54-4 win over the Tigers, Ashton Ward, Wes Pring and Dylan Egan all finishing with doubles.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
