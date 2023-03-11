Illawarra Mercury
Steelers climb to top of ladder with win over Bulldogs

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 12 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 10:04am
Illawarra sit top of the NSW Women's Premiership ladder. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Illawarra sit alone at the top of the NSW Women's Premiership ladder after a gritty 16-10 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday.

