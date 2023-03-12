Newcastle have claimed bragging rights in one of the game's oldest rivalries, with a second-half blitz seeing off Illawarra South Coast 30-10 at Collegians on Saturday.
In stifling conditions, the Dragons led 4-2 at halftime courtesy of the only first-half try to Justin Jones following a break from Steve Marsters.
It came without much football and a penalty count heavily in the visitors favour, but the disparity took its toll in the second, with Newcastle running in five tries to one as the game blew out late.
Jones' second try midway through the second half gave the Dragons a sniff, but an intercept try to Rebels flyer James Bradley proved the dagger.
Having been a position to see the game out at halftime, Dragons coach Wade Forrester said his side paid for errors down the stretch.
"We just couldn't hold the football, we turned the ball over, too many back to back errors, back to back penalties," Forrester said.
"It took the petrol out of us at the end. The boys showed a lot of fight, it was 4-2 at halftime and they had probably 75 per cent of football.
"It was all down our end and coming off our own line. I can't fault the effort, it was just our execution on the day.
"We dug deep, but the petrol came out of us at the end. It's disappointing, but that's footy."
This year saw a return to a more traditional Country Championships format, with Illawarra and Group Seven playing under the same banner in the open division.
It's something Forrester, who's coached through the championships for more than a decade, feels there are building blocks in place to see the region reclaim previously long-held dominance at country level.
"A game like this is something we can start building on and plan for the future, that's for sure," he said.
"We'll re-assess and go again."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.