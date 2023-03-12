Goodman passes world-level test with flying colours

He wanted the show the level he was at and Wollongong world-title hope Sam Goodman did just that with a dominant decision victory over former IBF champion TJ Doheny on Sunday.
The Albion Park favourite son claimed the bout 97-92, 98-92 and 100-89 to pass his biggest test to date with flying colours on the undercard to Tim Tszyu's world-title showdown with Tony Harrison at Qudos Bank Arena.
Goodman was in command from the bell, opening a cut over the rugged Irishman's eye in the second round and putting him on the canvas in the third.
The ensuing scramble as he looked to finish left him nursing a cut of his own over his left eye from an accidental head butt, but he was unfazed.
The rugged Irishman showed all the heart of a champion, but simply couldn't find the younger, slicker man with any regularity despite testing Goodman's chin with sporadic left hands.
It moved him to a perfect 14-0 and eyeing the world stage after breezing through what was meant to be his biggest test.
"It's just more questions answered for me," Goodman said.
"Each fight there'll be question marks and that's good, that's high-level sport. You don't have those, no one's interested.
"There were more questions, I gave them more answers. I'm happy that I got such a big challenge on such a big platform and I showed what I'm about.
"I am that guy, I just showed it on the big stage. I know what I'm about and I'm calm in these moments now, I just know what it takes to win.
"I know my style so well and I know I'm world class. [Doheny's] world class, he's been in with the best of the best at featherweight and super-bantamweight, I just know I'm better than the lot of them."
The win saw him retain his IBF Inter-Continental and WBO Oriental Super-Bantamweight titles.
Goodman is most likely US-bound to make a belated debut after his intended first bout on American soil was scuppered by a hand injury to Jermell Charlo that saw his undisputed super-welterweight showdown with Tim Tsyzu postponed in January.
Having been ranked No. 6 by the IBF heading in, his next bout looks certain to put him in world title company.
"[A world title] shot getting very, very close," Goodman said.
"The world titles are all tied up at the moment, probably for the next year. I'll keep doing my bit, fighting these world-level guys, world-ranked guys.
"Within the next 18-24 months I'll be in that spot looking at winning a world title."
While the US is next on his agenda, the 24-year-old will be making a firm pitch to No Limit promotions to stage a fight in his home city in the next 12 months.
"I've been saying it to everyone, I want that show in Wollongong," he said.
"We've got so many fight nights with No Limit now, I'm building my own platform. I'm selling bulk tickets everywhere I go, imagine what I'd do in Wollongong.
"I just want to pack that joint and turn it into an absolute cauldron. It'll be wild, I think we even silenced the Irish tonight.
"I need to bring a home show back to Wollongong. We'll blow the roof off that place."
After a feeling out round to start, Goodman landed the first big shot midway through the second with a right hand opening a cut over Doheny's right eye.
The Wollongong slugger dramatically found a home for a short left hook that saw Doheny touch the canvas in the third.
The Irishman beat the count, with the scramble as Goodman looked to finish leaving him with a cut over his left eye that he nursed for the remainder of the bout.
It didn't bother him in the round that followed, but the fifth turned out to be Doheny's best, landing a flush straight lift on the younger champion, though it didn't leave him wobbled.
It was one-way traffic from there, Goodman pulling away en route to a commanding decision win.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
