Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Goodman passes world-level test with flying colours

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 12 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Goodman (left) was too slick for former IBF world champion TJ Doheny on Sunday. Picture - Getty Images

He wanted the show the level he was at and Wollongong world-title hope Sam Goodman did just that with a dominant decision victory over former IBF champion TJ Doheny on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.