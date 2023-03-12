Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons open account with big win over the Titans

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 12 2023 - 8:20pm, first published 6:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dragons celebrate Ben Hunt's first-half try in their win over the Titans on Sunday. Picture by Getty Images

You better believe those drums were beating at 12-2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.