Dragons open account with big win over the Titans

You better believe those drums were beating at 12-2.
After hellacious offseason marked by off-field drama and speculation over coach Anthony Griffin's future, the Dragons faithful were sharpening their pitch forks on Sunday when their side conceded two soft tries in six minutes to trail the Titans midway through the first half at Kogarah.
It looked all too familiar for the home fans, until suddenly it didn't, with Tyrell Sloan sparking a four-try blitz in 14 minutes either side of halftime en route to a 32-18 win.
With the obvious exception of Griffin, there was no one in Dragons colours more under the pump than Sloan following a tumultuous 2022 compounded by a forgettable Charity Shield outing three weeks ago.
That performance now looks like a mere blowing out of the cobwebs after the livewire No. 1 who engineered his side's first try from dummy-half to put Jacob Liddle over nine minutes before the break.
It was the major momentum swing that saw Ben Hunt and Mikaele Ravalawa cross in quick succession, the latter in the shadows of halftime that turned a 12-2 deficit into 16-12 halftime lead.
Sloan crossed for a try of his own five minutes after the resumption, with Griffin the only one seemingly capable of slowing his side down in electing to take two penalty goals to build a match-winning lead.
In the end it was more than enough, with Blake Lawrie stamping the victory with a rare try under the black dot with 12 minutes left to open his side's 2023 account.
They all are, but these were a crucial two points for a side that will continue to carry a large burden of scrutiny into clashes with the red-hot Broncos, the Sharks and Dolphins over the next three rounds.
They'll need to improve on the showing, with the Titans absolutely abysmal in response, making 14 errors, twice failing to find touch on penalties and never looking in the contest after Sloan shifted the momentum.
Liddle's debut was the other major plus for Griffin, the Tigers discard injected 23 minutes into the game to grab his first four-pointer in Dragons colours and look dangerous from dummy-half throughout.
The only real dampener was the solid debut of local junior Tony Couchman ending prematurely via an HIA following a head clash with Titans wrecking ball David Fifita 16 minutes into the second half.
The Dragons dodged an early bullet when Alofiana Khan-Pereira had a try disallowed after Phillip Sami was ruled to have deflected it out of a contest with Ravalawa just minutes in.
Khan-Pereira produced a fumble of his own at the other end to finish the next set, with Jayd'n Su'A subsequently fumbling a short ball from Jack Bird with the line beckoning.
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui compounded an error with penalty, allowing Lomax to take a 2-0 via a penalty goal in the eighth minute and the hosts looked to have extended moments later when Mat Feagai crossed on the left flank, only for Lomax's final pass to be called forward.
AJ Brimson made them pay at the other end, brushing off Jayden Sullivan and slipping past Moses Suli and Bird for a superb individual try.
Tanah Boyd converted for a 6-2 lead after 13 minutes and Sam Verrills followed up five minutes later to scoot across from dummy-half just to left of the posts.
Boyd converted for a 12-2 cushion that looked to have the hosts in trouble before Sloan snuck into dummy-half and burst into the back field and put Liddle across under the black dot six minutes before halftime.
It proved a dramatic turnaround, with Ben Hunt burrowing across courtesy of an offload from Lomax to lock the scores next time up the park.
Lomax's missed conversion attempt kept things at 12 apiece, but dead-lock lasted just minutes as Ravalawa crossed down a short side seconds before the hooter.
Lomax's conversion attempt bounced away off the crossbar, keeping the margin at four at the break. It was quickly extended seven minutes after the resumption, with Sloan crossing following an offload from Zane Musgrove and short ball from Hunt.
Lomax converted for 10-point lead and followed up with two penalty goals in the space of four minutes to push the margin beyond two converted tries.
It looked somewhat over-cautious with the momentum in their favour, but it proved on the money when Lawrie twisted the knife with a try under the posts with 12 minutes to play.
Fa'asuamaleaui's try from close range with 10 minutes left was little consolation for the Titans, whose big opening round win over the Titans already looks like a distant memory.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
