New look Kookaburras on learning curve

A new look Kookaburras suffered two successive losses in the hockey Pro league mini series in Rourkela over the weekend.
Although the Kookas narrowly lost to new world champions Germany 1-0 and hosts India 5-4, it was a commendable performance by the Australians missing six senior players and regular goalkeeper Andrew Charter.
Govers returned to the Belgian league after the series in Hobart and Ogilvie was excused due to work and study commitments.
The Australians were returning to India since their disappointing fourth position in the World Cup having been knocked out of the semi finals by Germany who beat them 4-3 in the final seconds of the game.
Last Saturday, both teams were missing key players and only one goal separated the teams which came in the 8th minute of the first quarter when Germany's Matt Hellwig scored a rocket shot beating reserve goalkeeper Ben Rennie between the posts.
24 hours later, the Kookaburras played out a pulsating nine goal thriller against a full strength Indian team which had seen their former Australian coach Graham Reid removed after the World Cup.
Kookas assistant coach Anthony Potter was pleased with the result considering there were four new debutants in the team who all played a big role in the game alongside the senior players in different positions.
"We lost control of the ball in the first half against India but told the boys to keep hold of the ball in the second half which they did and nearly levelled the game towards the end," Potter said.
Unruffled, India responded with four penalty corners and with little over a minute to go in the first quarter, captain Harmanpreet Singh equalised with a drag flick from his fifth corner and added the second goal in the last seconds for a 2-1 score.
The second quarter saw India attack the Australian goal relentlessly when Jugraj Singh scored from the penalty spot three minutes into this half and with four minutes to go in the quarter Karthi Selvam hit a sizzler to take the score to 4-1.
The Kookas applied the pressure in the third quarter when debutant Anand Gupte saw his two penalty corner go wide but Ky Willott pulled one back in the 43rd minute to 4-2 after a pass from Davis Atkin.
Ben Staines reduced the deficit again to 4-3 with seven minutes to go in the final quarter when he scored off a penalty corner rebound from Gupte but three minutes later India pressed ahead to 5-3 when Harmenpreet completed his hat trick from another drag flick.
With tensions rising, the Australians moved forward and a minute later Tim Howard brought the score to 5-4 from another corner rebound taken by Jack Welsh who later earned another three penalty corners but the Indian defence stood firm for the win.
The Kookaburras today face Germany again and India on Wednesday a second time.
