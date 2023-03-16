Illawarra Mercury
The Wine Hub cellar door in North Wollongong is a great spot for wine lovers

Merryn Porter
Merryn Porter
March 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Cellar door: The Wine Hub's Simon Hall in the new premises. Picture: Adam McLean

A cellar door where you can buy an array of locally produced wines at wholesale prices has opened its doors in North Wollongong.

