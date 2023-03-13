There was plenty of sport happening in the Illawarra and further abroad over the weekend. Here are five things we learned.
The Illawarra Hawks have got off to a perfect start in the NBL1 East men's competition, claiming a 95-86 win at home against Maitland on Saturday.
Nashat Alsaadi's team featured a sprinkling of talent who represented the Hawks in their recent NBL campaign, and they all played key roles in the victory at the Snakepit.
Veteran Tim Coenraad led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Harry Morris (19 points, nine boards) and Will Hickey (16 points, seven rebounds, five assists) were also in excellent form.
Meanwhile, the Hawks women's NBL1 East side also played their first game on Saturday, falling 71-61 to the Mustangs at the Snakepit. Ella Dent was the standout performer for Illawarra with 15 points and five steals.
They endured a horror start, trailing 12-2, but St George Illawarra fought back to claim an impressive 32-18 victory over the Titans on Sunday night to kick off their 2023 NRL campaign in style.
After enduring a horror off-season off the field - and then having to wait on the sidelines due to a bye in round one - the victory will help ease some of the pressure on head coach Anthony Griffin.
Fullback Tyrell Sloan was the star, igniting the Dragons with a four-try blitz in 14 minutes either side of halftime.
"The way we played, I thought we were the better team for the first 20 minutes, but we were a bit brittle in defence and fed them a bit of ball," Griffin said.
"Once we locked onto the game and got some rhythm and some momentum I thought it was really clinical there for 50 minutes. That last try they got was a bit disappointing but I thought we were the better team all night."
The Waratahs enjoyed an ideal tune-up for this year's Super W campaign, beating the Brumbies 29-5 in Wollongong on Saturday.
Illawarra-based Waratahs Bronte Wilson and Caitlyn Halse shone in the trial victory at Vikings Rugby Park, with Halse even diving over for a try.
The Waratahs Women controlled the game from start to finish courtesy of some gritty defence and relentless attack. A second-half try blitz secured the win and has built crucial momentum for the Tahs going into their first round against the Force on March 24.
"It was a little bit scrappy from both sides and I think both teams left plenty of opportunities out there, including the Waratahs, there was a few more scoring opportunities that they had as well," Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning said.
"I had a chat with their coach and both coaches were a little bit disappointed with their skill execution for sure."
It wasn't quite the goal-fest that many might have predicted, but Wollongong Olympic and Cringila played out a tense 1-1 Premier League stalemate at PCYC on Sunday.
In a fiery clash, Olympic were reduced to nine men late in the match as Brendan Low and Josh Alcorn were handed red cards in separate incidents.
Veteran Rick Goodchild and Lions captain Peter Simonoski both scored via penalties for their respective sides. However, it was a performance and match that didn't please Olympic coach Matt Bailey.
"I think we must move on quickly from that game. It wasn't a positive showing on the discipline side, and it wasn't a positive showing on the football side. To me, it was a pretty scrappy game with lots of stoppages," Bailey said.
"The boys will reflect on that game, and the coaching staff will reflect on that game, but there's lots of growth in this team. Last week, we started the season on a good note (with a 3-1 win over South Coast United), but today was not a performance that's acceptable for this club, the playing group and the coaching staff that we've got."
Finally, sticking with the football theme, the Stingrays were brave but began their NSW Women's NPL campaign in heartbreaking fashion, going down 3-0 to Northern Tigers on Sunday night.
A youthful Stingrays outfit - away from home - kept a more experienced opponent goalless for the majority of the match, before conceding three goals in the final 10 minutes. An own-goal, a header from Teal Kilbride and a strike from Beth Bernardi ensured the Tigers took the spoils.
Despite the defeat, it was an impressive showing for the Stingrays under new head coach Steve Gordon, who were missing several key players - including Danika Matos and Caitlin Cooper - for a variety of reasons on Sunday.
The Stingrays will now pick themselves up for a home clash this weekend against Manly at Macedonia Park.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
