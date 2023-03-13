Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Benjamin Thompson learns fate for double stabbing at Helensburgh

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Thompson. Picture from Facebook.

A young Helensburgh man who drank "goon" before he committed a double stabbing and narrowly missed the heart of one of his victims will be locked up for at least another 18 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.