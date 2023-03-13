A young Helensburgh man who drank "goon" before he committed a double stabbing and narrowly missed the heart of one of his victims will be locked up for at least another 18 months.
Benjamin Thompson, 20, was sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Monday after previously pleading guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, using an offensive weapon and reckless wounding.
The court heard Thompson sent a series of threatening messages to a 25-year-old former friend and arranged to fight him at Charles Harper Park in Helensburgh on the night of February 20 last year.
The then 19-year-old Thompson said to the man: "Five minutes alone c--t ... and I'll have a knife ready to go to your f---ing gut".
The man went to the park but Thompson wasn't there, so he went to the back shed of a Merrigong Place property he had once lived at.
He and Thompson continued to exchange messages and shortly after midnight, arranged to fight at the "cemma" (slang for Helensburgh Cemetery).
There, Thompson whacked the victim in the head with a tyre iron, causing blood to run down his face, before he fled into the bush.
The victim found the weapon and used it to smash the four windows of Thompson's car, then returned to the Merrigong Place home.
About 1am, the 40-year-old resident of the home saw Thompson, armed with a kitchen knife and metal rod, yelling outside.
Thompson approached the resident and threatened to cut both the victim's heads off multiple times, prompting the resident to call triple-0.
Meantime, Thompson escalated the ordeal and smashed the resident's car windows, before he swung the metal pole at him and stabbed him about 2.30am.
Thompson's former friend came out and pulled him off the other man, but he was also stabbed during the ordeal.
Fearing Thompson would kill him if he didn't disarm him, he straddled the offender and punched him until he lost consciousness.
The resident's mother called triple-0, frightened her son would die.
The 25-year-old victim left the scene and was taken to Wollongong Hospital where he had surgery to clean and repair an eight centimetre stab wound to his chest.
The 40-year-old underwent surgery at St George Hospital for a potentially life-threatening stab wound which narrowly missed his heart but cut his spleen and fractured his rib, which in turn injured his lung.
Thompson later told police he was drunk on "goon" on the night of the attack and it was all a "big blur".
In court, Thompson apologised to the victims and their families for "all the pain and drama I caused", adding he was in a "drug-affected state" at the time.
Judge Christopher O'Brien labelled Thompson's offending as "seriously violent" however accepted his "genuine and heartfelt" remorse, noting he had engaged in a six-month drug rehab program.
Thompson was sentenced to four years and six months jail, with a non-parole period of two years and three months, backdated to June 2022.
With time already served, he will be eligible for release in September next year.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
