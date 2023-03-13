Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Work on Woonona Amcal Plus pharmacy continues after December fire

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
March 13 2023 - 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Woonona pharmacy continues to forge ahead in the wake of a fire that caused extensive damage to the shop and destroyed two neighbouring businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.