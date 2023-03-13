A Woonona pharmacy continues to forge ahead in the wake of a fire that caused extensive damage to the shop and destroyed two neighbouring businesses.
Woonona Amcal Plus proprietor Michael Goodman reopened the dispensary of the Princes Highway pharmacy in January, less than a month after the shop was seriously damaged in the December 21 blaze that gutted Royal Thai restaurant and the Grumpy Chef Cafe.
Mr Goodman said it was "working pretty well", with regular customers sticking with the business throughout the disruption.
He said he had even hit up the op shop for artwork to hang on the walls, to liven it up.
Meanwhile the retail section of the pharmacy remains closed, due to the damage sustained in the fire.
The ceiling was due to be torn down yesterday to determine the extent of the work needed, then the refitters would take it from there.
Mr Goodman said he was hopeful the work would progress quickly.
Meanwhile, the two shops that once housed the Grumpy Chef Cafe and Royal Thai restaurant have been demolished.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
