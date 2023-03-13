Illawarra Mercury
Chance for PM to secure Assange's freedom. Letters to the Editor, March 14, 2023

March 14 2023 - 4:30am
Chance for PM to secure Assange's freedom. Letters, March 14, 2023

The intended meeting between Anthony Albanese, Joe Biden and UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak provides our prime minister an ideal opportunity to declare Australia wants Julian Assange to be released. Our prime minister told us if elected, his government would put an end to the imprisonment and proposed, extradition to the US of Julian Assange. Since then, he and his government have failed to do anything which even faintly resembles their pre-election rhetoric.

