Chance for PM to secure Assange's freedom. Letters, March 14, 2023

The intended meeting between Anthony Albanese, Joe Biden and UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak provides our prime minister an ideal opportunity to declare Australia wants Julian Assange to be released. Our prime minister told us if elected, his government would put an end to the imprisonment and proposed, extradition to the US of Julian Assange. Since then, he and his government have failed to do anything which even faintly resembles their pre-election rhetoric.
It would seem the "spooks" both here and abroad and not our government are determining the fate of Julian Assange. We appear to have learned nothing from the insidious actions of "spooks" in the David Hicks or the Witness K and David McBride boondoggles.
It's time for Anthony Albanese to stand up for Julian Assange and demand his immediate release from Belmarsh Prison with the dropping of all charges against him. Not too big a demand Anthony my friend considering like David McBride, Julian Assange stands accused of telling the world the truth!
Barry Swan, Balgownie
I felt a little outraged as I read about the so called "Guru" attacking Australian surf clubs, and causing a Thirroul surf club nipper event cancellation, because of his threats. There is nothing more meaningful and sacred than surf clubs and their volunteers. His issue is about rainbow flags or whatever, and who on earth cares?
All kids in the surf clubs grow up as outstanding citizens, and perhaps the so called "Guru" might be saved from drowning one day and then think twice about his behaviour. And should a nipper be a gay person, like he says, would that matter if he saves lives in the future? Time to reflect on what you are doing "Guru", or go and live somewhere else, Australia might not be the country for you.
John Pronk, ex North Wollongong SLSC, Wollongong
Well now, my electricity bill has been doubled by Origin Energy, but for some strange reason the payment for the electricity that my solar system feeds into the electricity grid has not. Anthony Albanese and his collection of failures continues to overlook the Struggle Street dwellers. Labor claimed to worry about pensioners but in fact couldn't care less about them. I am turning my solar system off until I get a fair price for my electricity. Why contribute to an energy rip-off Industry, They don't contribute to me.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
I was both saddened and ashamed to read about the racist rant against an international student aboard a bus in Wollongong. Please accept our apology and know that this vile person and their verbal abuse are the exception, not the rule in Australia.
Chris Dodds, Wollongong
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.