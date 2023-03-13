Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Woman, child killed in Hume Motorway crash at Menangle Park

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 13 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

A woman and a child have been killed in a collision on the Hume Motorway at Menangle Park on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.