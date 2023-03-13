A woman and a child have been killed in a collision on the Hume Motorway at Menangle Park on Monday morning.
About 11.20am emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, where a northbound cement truck and an SUV had collided in the northbound lanes.
The female driver of the SUV and a child passenger died at the scene.
Paramedics are treating a second child and the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter has landed nearby.
The male truck driver was not injured and has been taken from the scene for mandatory testing.
Police officers have established a crime scene, which Crash Investigation Unit officers will examine.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
The motorway remains closed in both directions.
Southbound motorists are being diverted at Narellan Road, while northbound motorists are being diverted at Picton Road.
Heavy vehicles should use Appin Road, M1 Princes Motorway and Picton Road instead.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
