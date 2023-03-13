Illawarra Blue Stars on fire at Australian Masters

The Australian Masters track and field titles produced some outstanding athletics over four days, held at Homebush, with athletes from all states and visiting overseas athletes, seeing this years titles one of the biggest staged.
Blue Stars would like to thank the officials and volunteers who assisted at these titles. Our thanks go to Jodie Sundstrom and Sally Barnes who officiated at the Sydney Track Classic whilst Andrew Lau also assisted as a volunteer.
Thanks go to Jodie Redman and Mark and Emma Matthews who assisted in some preparation of medals prior to the Australian Masters.
Our own IBS members were well and truly up with them all, and what a championship they all had. The youngest and making their debut at masters level, Sarah de Vries and Lachlan Parry proved why they are still also running open competition, with Parry taking out fourth in both the 60 and 100 metres and then turning the tables in the 200 metres to take the silver medal.
Sarah had a great championship bringing home first in the 60 metres, fourth in the 100 metres second in the 200 metres, second in long jump and second in high jump. Sarah then teamed in the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 metres to take gold with the 4 x 400 being an Australian Meet record.
Parry also teamed with his NSW team mates to take gold in the 4 x 100 metres. What a debut for the young 30-year-old at masters level.
Lisa Quinn dominated her sprints in the women's 45 , bring home gold in the 60, 100 and 200 metres, then added a silver in the long jump and another gold in the gruelling pentathlon conducted on the final day.
She also teamed with club mate Gianna Mogentale to take gold in the women's 18-year-old total, 4 x 100. Gianna returned to Australian Championship level, and her dogged determination once again paved good results once again for her in this major meet.
Her run over the 800 metres to take gold was good, she then added bronze in the 60, 100 and 200 metres, silver in the 400 metres, second in triple jump, gold in the 4 x 100 and silver in the 4 x 400.
Rina Flynn gave it her all over the weekend and her win in the women's 60-year-old pentathlon was a just reward for her hard work and effort.
She added ninth in 60 metres, seventh in the 100, fifth in the 200metres, third in the 400 and seventh in the shot put.
Mary Thomas was rewarded for her long service by being named the flag bearer for the opening ceremony, but her medal tally keeps on mounting. She was first in the 75-year-old women's shot put, first in javelin, second in hammer throw, second in discus, second in weight throw and second in weight penthalon, giving her another great championship.
The talent of our older statesmen John Lamb is a joy to watch and his ability to compete whilst recovering from injuries, as most masters athletes were, are to be admired.
His talent shone out in the men's 70-year-olds winning gold in the 100, 200 and 400, silver in the 80 metres hurdles and another gold in the men's relay 4 x 400 metres .
Colin Clarson missed the state masters titles but had a go at national level and pushed himself all the way in the 100, 200 and 400 metres, up against a highly competitive age bracket.
Athletes heading towards masters age should be thinking on moving along the pathway that is open to them, and continue their careers by taking part in the masters titles, like Parry and De Vries have done this season.
Managing training and injury is the main factor to have a longer history in our sport, but any masters athlete will tell you it is well worth while.
Overall the results were some of the best for our athletes, but they will still have a week to go before handing up the shoes for a well deserved winter rest. Athletes will contest round one of the regional titles on Thursday evening commencing at 5:30pm and hosted by Kembla Joggers, whilst IBS will host round two on March 19, and Athletics Wollongong hosting the final round on March 22.
This is ideal preparation for the final championship meet of the summer track and field season, the open and under 23yrs Australian titles and the Youth Australian titles.
After this all athletes will look forward to a good break after a very hectic season.
