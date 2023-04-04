Birthday parties are a rite of passage for children but not everyone has the space or the inclination to host one at home.
Luckily, there are plenty of venues in the Illawarra that host birthday parties, with options to suit everyone. And better yet, many of the venues are perfect rain, hail or shine.
The birthday child can choose from everything from circus school to a round of mini golf, or even play at being mad scientists.
Kid-friendly Gravity Gym at Warrawong offers a range of birthday party packages.
Standard Ninja birthday parties run for two hours and include 30 minutes of games, one hour on the Ninja course and 30 minutes for food and cake.
Coaching staff will supervise and give instructions on how to use equipment.
Cost is $440 for 20 participants. Extra children are $22 each, which includes cups, plates, serviettes, water jugs and digital party invitations. Food and decorations are extra.
If the great outdoors is more your thing, Green Connect Farm at Warrawong offers a way for the birthday child and their friends to connect with nature, play and burn some energy in the fresh air.
The 11-acre award-winning urban farm is a unique and memorable birthday party venue where children learn how food is grown.
A standard three-hour party includes a guided tour, with a visit to the market gardens to touch, smell and taste the food, followed by a chance to meet, pat and feed the farm's friendly free-range goats, sheep, chickens and pigs.
Free-time can be split between the covered children's garden, where you can enjoy a BYO meal, and the children's garden and demonstration garden where there are activities such as sand pit, mud kitchen and bug hunting.
Cost is $400, which includes up to 30 people. Bookings are available Monday-Saturday.
Fairy Meadow's famed Circus Monoxide offers a hassle-free option for children's birthday parties, and better yet, it doesn't matter what the weather is like outside.
Circus birthdays are age-appropriate and cover a range of circus skills, games and fun for children as young as two.
Dedicated circus trainers take the helm during the two-hour party, which includes chips, lolly bags, plates, napkins and cutlery. You can bring along more substantial snacks and a cake.
Cost is $400 for up to 10 children. Additional children can be added for $38 a head.
If you are after a hair-raising birthday party, Treetops Adventure Nowra might be for you.
Parties include 2.5 hours of adrenaline-pumping fun as the group tackles obstacles while high amongst the treetops.
There are two Tree Rope Courses to choose from - Party Starter or Party Xtreme!
If you are after a no-fuss birthday party that is loads of fun, Wollongong's Holey Moley Golf Club has a Putt Loose package for $35 per person.
The package includes 18 holes of golf, a party host and reserved area to enjoy the food and drinks provided.
Each of the 18 holes reflects a different pop culture theme, including the Simpsons-themed sensation of 742 Evergreen Terrace, the iconic Iron Throne from Game of Thrones and a Teevel Knievel hole for putters willing to try and recreate a famous Evil Knievel stunt.
If you are after a full day of birthday fun in the sun, Jamberoo Action Park offers a birthday party package for children aged 4-12 during the summer season.
The package includes park entry, lunch in an exclusive area, decorations, a birthday cake, a visit from Sammy the Shark and a gift for the birthday child.
Cost is $75 per person.
Children can go wild when celebrating their birthday at Symbio Wildlife Park at Helensburgh.
There are a number of zoo party packages to choose from as well as add-on options such as catering to create the ultimate birthday experience.
All packages include admission to Symbio for a select number of guests and discounted admission for additional guests, all-day access to the zoo, splash park and adventure playground, access to a party area with a host, a bag of animal food per child, a reptile experience, invitations and decorations.
Science-minded children aged 5-12 who are celebrating their birthdays are well catered for at University of Wollongong's Science Space.
Party packages include two hours of non-stop fun for up to 20 children.
A party host takes them on a tour of the interactive exhibits and leads them through a science-based activity before guests head off to a party room for BYO food and cake.
The birthday child will receive a free Science Space $10 gift voucher.
Horse lovers can celebrate with a ranch-themed birthday party at Darkes Forest Riding Ranch.
You can choose from a Pony Party for children aged seven and younger, while older children will enjoy a Horse Ride Party.
Pony Parties go for 1.5 to two hours and children will get to pat, brush and ride a pony, play games and enjoy the food provided while overseen by a party host.
A Horse Ride Party is two hours' duration. A party host provides an introduction to horsemanship before leading guests on a 30-minute to one-hour ride followed by games and food.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
