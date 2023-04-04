Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
Things to Do

Nine of the best kids' birthday party venues in the Illawarra to take the fuss out of your celebrations

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
April 4 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birthday party fun: Hosting a child's birthday party doesn't have to mean hard work if you outsource. Picture: Facebook/Gravity Gym
Birthday party fun: Hosting a child's birthday party doesn't have to mean hard work if you outsource. Picture: Facebook/Gravity Gym

Birthday parties are a rite of passage for children but not everyone has the space or the inclination to host one at home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Family and Kids
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.