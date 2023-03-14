Port's green energy hub put at risk by military. Letters, March 15, 2023

It is looking increasingly likely that we'll be seeing US and UK nuclear-powered (possibly nuclear-armed) submarines in our port in the near future and, in the more distant future, Australian-owned versions of the same. Our port - our preciously civilian port - is an essential component in the region's future as a renewable energy hub. What impact would this militarising/nuclearising of our port have on this future? Increased vulnerability to attack in time of conflict is just one concern that might be giving renewable energy enterprises and investors cold feet. Distrust in Defence's capacity to be transparent and accountable in what it does might be another.