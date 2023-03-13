Illawarra Mercury
Dapto man considers selling home as EML deems him 'not disabled enough'

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 5:30pm
Trevor Silversides' knee injury has cost him almost "everything" in his life. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

Trevor Silversides had no idea a simple fall at work could turn his life upside down, five years on, he is now facing homelessness.

Journalist

Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au

