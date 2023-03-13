Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Editorial
Have Your Say

Perrottet's future fund for children is a fail for hard-up parents

March 14 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Mingare from the Helensburgh Junior Rugby League Football Club dodges NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Member for Heathcote Lee Evans MP. Picture: Robert Peet

The Liberals pulled out the big guns on Sunday night with their promise to give children cash for their parent's votes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.