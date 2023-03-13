Perrottet's future fund for children is a fail for hard-up parents

The Liberals pulled out the big guns on Sunday night with their promise to give children cash for their parent's votes.
It was the ultimate guilt trip for mums and dads across NSW who are watching the cost of living shoot up and facing a future where their children are unlikely to afford their own home.
The future fund policy will see children aged ten and under given a savings account seeded with $400 from the government. Parents can add up to $1000 into their child's account a year, which will be matched by up to $400 a child by the government annually.
The policy is worth $850m, and the children can access the money when they turn 18 to buy a house or land or textbooks.
Under the scheme, families paying $1,000 a year into their child's future fund will see little Joey graduate school with $49,000 in his government bank account.
Considering the average price of a home in Wollongong is just under the $1m mark, the future fund could provide just short of five per cent of a mortgage.
That's nothing to sniff at, but it relies on a few factors:
The future fund does nothing to relieve the very real pressures facing families in the Illawarra right now.
It doesn't address the rising cost of running a home, driving a car, paying for school supplies, packed lunches and housing.
It doesn't help the young professionals who are out there working their socks off with no chance of saving enough to buy their first home. It doesn't come close to addressing our chronic teacher shortage.
And certainly doesn't promote an equitable playing field, with only those who can afford to take full advantage of the scheme coming out best.
The fund takes a long-tail approach to the housing crisis, but it exposes how far removed the current government is from the general population, who need solutions now - not in 10 years' time.
- Gayle Tomlinson
Tell us what you think by writing a letter to the editor here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.