Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Basketball

Angus Glover keen to win second NBL title for Kings' mate Xavier Cooks

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 14 2023 - 2:59pm, first published March 13 2023 - 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kings guard Angus Glover is challenged by Breakers' star Jamaal Brantley during Game 4 of their Grand Finals series. Picture by Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Wollongong juniors Angus Glover and Xavier Cooks have already tasted NBL championship glory together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.