Wollongong juniors Angus Glover and Xavier Cooks have already tasted NBL championship glory together.
The self-described "Gong-boys' are now desperate to go back-to-back, with Glover vowing to send his good mate Cooks out a winner by doing all that he can to secure a second straight title for the Sydney Kings.
League MVP Cooks will head to the NBA to hook up with the Washington Wizards after Wednesday night's NBL grand final decider against the New Zealand Breakers at Qudos Bank Arena.
The Game 5 decider in Sydney could also well be Glover's last game for the Kings, with the guard a free agent at the end of the season.
The former Hawk is out of contract at the Kings and will no doubt be garnering serious interest from sides looking to beef up their guard rotation - and his performances in this Championship Series will have done nothing but increase the interest in his services.
Glover was hopeful of staying in Sydney but said his main concern at the moment was Wednesday night's decider.
With Cooks limited by injury, it was Glover who provided the spark in Game 4 in NZ, chipping in with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists.
"At the moment I'm just worrying about Wednesday. Obviously I want to stay in Sydney but my main worry is beating the Breakers and then worrying about my future after that," he said.
"It was disappointing to lose Game 4 but moments like this is why you play basketball.
"Everyone talks about Game 7 of the NBA finals, this is basically our Game 7....I'm excited for it, for sure.
"It is always challenging trying to go back-to-back in any sport, but to have the opportunity to do it, I'm really grateful and looking forward to Wednesday."
Read more: NBL MVP Xavier Cooks sets NBA move deadline
The 24-year-old was also banking on another big crowd, after a NBL record 18,049 Kings fans filled Qudos Bank Arena stands for Game 3 of this season's championship series.
"From all reports they have been smashing ticket sales through the roof........ I'm looking forward to seeing Qudos Bank Arena packed out," he said.
"This is a big game. I'll be doing my best to help us win and hopefully send Xav [Cooks] out a winner.
"Xav is my boy. It is pretty well documented that he and I have been through a fair bit together and played juniors together [in Wollongong].
Xav is my boy.......I want to do it for him, as do the rest of the boys- Angus Glover
"I want to do it for him, as do the rest of the boys.
"What he has been through, playing hurt and everything like that, there would be no better way to send him out then by giving him another championship."
Glover though is expecting the Breakers to make things difficult for the Kings, like they have done throughout the series.
"They're a very tough and physical side. They've pushed us all the way so far," he said.
"Matching their physicality and executing and focusing on ourselves is a big thing for us if we are to go on and win.
"I think when we do that we play really well.
"We get out and run, everyone knows we like to get out in the open court, which means we have to get a lot of stops. When we do that we allow ourselves to run, so that will be the main thing for sure."
The game tips-off at 7.15pm on Wednesday.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.