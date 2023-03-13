Riding high after a first-up win, the Dragons have announced the extension of Toby and Ryan Couchman's playing contracts through to the end of the 2025 season.
The 19-year-old Thirroul Butchers juniors signed the upgraded contracts just three days before Toby made his NRL debut in the Red V in Sunday evening's 32-18 win over the Titans.
St George Illawarra coach Anthony griffin was full of praise for Toby's debut performance.
"I thought Toby was outstanding and that's obviously what we see in him and that's why we put him on. He has great speed around the ruck defensively and he is fearless with his carry," Griffin said after the win.
Dragons football general manager Ben Haran said the club were pleased to announce the extension of the brothers' contracts.
"They're the style of players with their work ethic, humility and character that we'll continue to build the club around over the coming seasons," he said.
"Their potential for development is great and we look forward to seeing this happen over the coming seasons."
Under the terms of the contract, Ryan will join his brother in the club's top 30 list from 2024.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
