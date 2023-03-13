Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Teen Kiama golfer to play in prestigious NSW Open

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 14 2023 - 12:20pm, first published March 13 2023 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama golfer Ethan Harvey will play in the New South Wales Open at Rich River Golf Club this week.

When Ethan Harvey started walking at about the age of one, a golf club was usually in his hand as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.