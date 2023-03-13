When Ethan Harvey started walking at about the age of one, a golf club was usually in his hand as well.
Some seven years later the Kiama teenager got his first golf handicap.
On Thursday the 19-year-old will realise his career highlight to date and play in the New South Wales Open at Rich River Golf Club.
It comes after Harvey booked his spot in the prestigious tournament by winning a qualifier at the same golf course along the Murray River near Moama on Monday.
He won the tournament by shooting 11-under score of 61.
"I'm excited, this is a big deal for me. I played really well on Monday to qualify for the New South Wales Open. Playing in it will definitely be a career highlight for me," Harvey said.
"I'm looking forward to testing myself against some of the best golfers in the state.
"My initial goal is to make the cut. If I do I will be looking to win for sure."
Harvey said he always knew that one day he wanted to be a professional golfer.
"I got my handicap when I was eight-years-old but my parents said when I started walking I had a golf club in my hand," he said.
"All I can remember is just playing golf. I love it.
"This is my dream. I want to be a professional golfer. I know that this is going to happen.
'I'm used to the life already and do travel quite a bit to play in various tournaments.
"You start in Australia and travel the countryside, state to state, and then if you want to go to the big leagues you got to go to Europe, Asia and the USA..
"I'm looking to go to the big leagues but I know there's a lot of hard work to do before I get there."
The good thing is Harvey is not afraid of hard work.
He trains every day. When he is not training he is playing local competitions at Kiama Golf Club.
Harvey is supported by his family, who all play golf, and his coach Warren Juice.
"It's been a great privilege having all these great people in my corner to help me out through my journey," he said.
"I still have a long way to go and hopefully they will continue to support me all the way to the top."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
