This won't be the last time Australia sees 16-year-old Shellharbour singer Amali Dimond after the Australian Idol Top 8 contestants were whittled down once more on Monday night.
Sunday saw the high school student dedicate her performance to her dad Craig, who used to play NRL for the Cronulla Sharks, as part of a themed night of "heroes and tributes".
Judges Amy Shark, Harry Connick Jr and Meghan Trainor again had nothing but praise for Amali's performance of Unconditionally by Katy Perry.
"Queen Amali, I love that you can come out here and do an upbeat banger and we can all dance, but then you come out here like that and show us how big and beautiful your voice is," Meghan said.
"You're just so ready and so smart, and good job, you're great, I love you."
Judge Amy agreed and noted how "professional" the teenager was in her performance and also believed she was "ready" for great things.
Regardless of being voted through to the Top 6 contestants or not, Amali told the Mercury she was loving her experience to date.
"This is what I want to do for the rest of my life, so I'm kind of like living my dream right now," she said.
"It's like the best job in the world: you go to work, you try on clothes, you sing with a band, you put makeup on, you get to collaborate with talented musicians. And, like, the music team at Idol is so smart and genius and they've taught me so much."
Each week family and friends have travelled to Sydney to watch Amali's performances, while others in her close-knit fan club have watched at home with signs and specialised t-shirts, but the extent of her vocals reach seems far wider.
"When I look up and I see my mum and all these people in the audience with the 'Amali Dimond' shirts, inside is just the best feeling ever, and there's been people who I don't even know who are bringing 'Amali Dimond' signs," she said.
"It really makes me feel calm and excited to perform for them."
She said her only strategy for trying to win over the hearts of Australian viewers in order for them to vote her safe, was to use the camera to get them to feel the energy and excitement she feels when she performs.
Crunch-time again came Monday night when sadly more contestants had to leave the competition.
Amali was voted into the bottom four, bringing shock to all even judge Kyle Sandilands who called it "a mistake" and a "disaster".
The bubbly blonde had to serenade the nation again along with Angelina Curtis, Noora H and Phoebe Stewart with two of them set home before the conclusion of the show.
After Amali's performance Harry Connick Jr reaffirmed her star status, advising her if she left it wouldn't matter because she was "born to do this".
It was an emotional evening, but it was Angelina and Noora who were sadly sent home on Monday night.
That means Amali and Phoebe were safe for yet another week.
The 2023 reality show winner will receive a recording contract with industry giant Sony Music and $100,000 in prize money.
Australian Idol is hosted by multi-platinum selling, ARIA Award-nominated singer-songwriter Ricki-Lee - discovered on Australian Idol in 2004 - and internationally renowned entertainment presenter and former E! host Scott Tweedie.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
