Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

NSW parents are fed up with fundraising for public schools's basic infrastructure

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated March 15 2023 - 9:05pm, first published 6:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coledale Public School is one of many where parents are fundraising for playground equipment as the Department of Education won't fund replacements. Pablo and Noni Jeffress, Wren Dubrowin, Colleen Lux, Bon, Jamie and Monty Madden. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

Parents are fed up at being pressured to fundraise for vital equipment at primary schools like playgrounds and air-conditioners, as smaller schools are forced to go without.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.