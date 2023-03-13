Three teenagers have been arrested by police following a violent street brawl in Dapto.
A boy was punched and kicked by three boys while walking on the street on Wednesday, March 8 as others watched on, confronting video footage shows.
Police launched an investigation the following day and on Friday arrested three teenagers.
"Following inquiries, police arrested two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy on Friday," a Lake Illawarra Police District spokeswoman said.
"All three will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act."
As police inquiries continue, two Illawarra Labor MPs say Liberal's failings have left the region with inadequate police numbers.
Dapto falls within the Shellharbour electorate, and MP Anna Watson called the violence by the three boys in the video a "coward act".
On Saturday she told the Illawarra Mercury a major factor in the level of violence is "there's just not enough police numbers, we need more".
"I know police are trying to do their best," Ms Watson said. "They've recently been out in Dapto talking to the community about community safety."
Wollongong MP and Labor's Police spokesman, Paul Scully, backed Ms Watson's claims last week and said NSW faces a "policing challenge".
"The Perrottet government has failed to meet its own recruitment targets, well short of those committed at the 2019 election," he said.
Anyone with information about the street brawl is urged to call Lake Illawarra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
