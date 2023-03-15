An Illawarra man accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents will fight the allegations in a trial next year.
Steve Dimeski faced Wollongong District Court on Tuesday where he confirmed not guilty pleas to nine charges.
The Crown will allege Dimeski sexually assaulted a woman in Wollongong on February 14, 2021.
He faces one count of aggravated sexual assault inflicting actual bodily harm and three counts of sexually touching a person without consent over the alleged incident.
It is also alleged he raped another woman in Wollongong on June 11 last year.
Dimeski faces charges of sexually touching a person without consent, attempting to have sexual intercourse without consent and three counts of sexual intercourse without consent over this alleged incident.
Judge Christopher O'Brien scheduled a two-week trial to begin on February 19 next year.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
