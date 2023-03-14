Two police officers were hospitalised on New Year's Eve after a disqualified driver crashed head-on into their car in Figtree, prompting a magistrate to ask him: "what is wrong with you?"
Naste Andrievski was driving a black Audi sedan about 1am on December 31 last year when he came to an abrupt stop after spotting an RBT set up on the Princes Highway in Figtree.
In a bid to avoid cops, the 47-year-old conducted a dramatic U-Turn over double unbroken white centre lines and turned into Gibsons Road, Figtree.
Officers started a patrol and spotted the declared habitual traffic offender two minutes later driving along Springfield Avenue.
Andrievski, who was driving on the wrong side of the road, then crashed head-on into the police car at the crest of the street.
His then turned clockwise before he crashed into a parked car, according to tendered court documents.
Andrievski stopped the car across double unbroken lines, got out and fled from the scene on foot, failing to assist the two officers he injured.
Shortly after, Andrievski was arrested in Greenhill Avenue and taken to hospital with soft tissue injuries to his face, back, hip and right arm.
Meanwhile one of the officers underwent emergency surgery at Wollongong Hospital for a compound fracture to his middle finger and injury to his right index finger, also suffering soft tissue injuries to his back, chest, hand and neck.
The second officer was released from hospital that evening with multiple soft tissue injuries.
In Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, Andrievski pleaded guilty to dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after an impact causing injury, causing bodily harm by misconduct in a vehicle, and driving while disqualified.
Defence lawyer Matthew Kwan argued his client didn't intend to harm anyone and his actions were explained by him attempting to avoid police detection.
"It's not a case where he set out to do some dangerous act," Mr Kwan said.
But Magistrate Claire Girotto had questions.
"What is wrong with you?" she asked Andrievski.
"Why didn't you just catch a cab?
"You're going to do months in custody because of this ... just because you decided to drive while disqualified instead of catching a cab."
Andrievski was sentenced to 18 months behind bars with a non-parole period of nine months, backdated to his arrest on December 31.
He was also ordered to engage with drug rehabilitation services and disqualified from driving for three years.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.