Stuart Park changes make it better for pedestrians

A plan to boost parking around Stuart Park, drop the speed limit and add pedestrian crossings are being considered by Wollongong City Council on Monday night.
The suggestions form part of the draft Master Plan for Stuart Park, which council papers recommend councillors adopt in full.
The council papers identified the need for a master plan due to the increase in pedestrian traffic in the wake of the Blue Mile work, and population growth in North Wollongong.
There was also the fact Stuart Park had become the city's "premier event site", hosting a range of music festivals including Yours & Owls.
"Given the scale of Stuart Park, 'primary' and 'secondary' event areas have been developed to assist in prioritising works," the plan stated.
"The primary area generally aligns with the footprint of the concerts held in Stuart Park."
Other changes include a yarning circle and an all-abilities playground.
The master plan did not look to alter the layout of the park, but rather fine-tune it to increase accessibility - particularly for pedestrians.
"Defining key pedestrian circulation routes will enable Stuart Park to accommodate increasing numbers of visitors without compromising the condition of its green spaces and landscaped areas and will also ensure the ageing population and less mobile residents can continue to access to the park activity nodes," council documents stated.
The speed limit on roads in the park will drop to 10km/h.- One of the planned changes in Stuart Park
Among the changes are more walking tracks and a raised pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Cliff Road and George Hanley Drive.
The speed limit on roads in the park will drop to 10km/h and more formalised parking will be created along George Hanley Drive and the western side of Squires Way.
Also in the plan is consideration of a feasibility study to improve the connection between the park and North Wollongong station via the "construction of a new footbridge and path".
Council received feedback from more than 300 individuals and groups during the public exhibition period for the draft master plan.
The majority of those were satisfied with the plan, while others felt it left out facilities such as more outdoor gym equipment, teen-oriented spaces like a skate park or basketball court, the inclusions of a dog park and separate paths for cyclists and pedestrians.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
