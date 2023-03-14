Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Stuart Park changes make it better for pedestrians

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 14 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The importance of using Stuart Park as a festival site for the likes of Yours & Owls and others has been considered in a Wollongong City Council plan. Picture by Anna Warr

A plan to boost parking around Stuart Park, drop the speed limit and add pedestrian crossings are being considered by Wollongong City Council on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.