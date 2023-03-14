Residents are raising concerns that a major senior's housing development at Thirroul isn't in an appropriate place for its stated purpose.
Neighbours are also wondering what guarantees there are that the retirement building won't be sold off as apartments.
The site, on Tasman Pde above Thirroul beach, is owned by Fresh Hope Communities, a division of the Churches of Christ, which has a development application in for two sites, one on either side on the street.
Part of it is the former Tasman Court, where 11 residents were told last year they would have to find new homes. Fresh Hope documents showed management had decided the "services were no longer able to meet the needs and demands of the current aged care consumer market and a redevelopment of these sites was a much better utilisation of these important longstanding assets".
With public consultation on the plans closing this week, the Thirroul Village Committee (TVC) has raised several concerns after speaking many neighbours.
"It appears that this site does not satisfy location requirements for seniors housing as there are no shops and services or public transport within 400m of the site," TVC's report said.
"Access is not easy as the walk to and from the village centre is lengthy and steep in parts. There is no public transport within easy distance from this site. To address this the applicant states that a 12-seater mini bus will be provided by Fresh Hope and operate Monday to Friday. What guarantee is there that this service will continue?"
The Mercury has sought comment from Fresh Hope this week but has not received a reply.
The TVC also wondered why almost half the units were three-bedroom.
"What is not apparent is why the applicant wants to build 3-bedroom units in a Seniors Living Complex as most seniors want to downsize," its report said.
"What is the guarantee that it would remain a Seniors Living complex? Could it be sold as a residential development?"
The level of concern was clear when 30 near neighbours went to a TVC meeting about it last week, the committee's Annette Jones said.
"It might help if Fresh Hope came and spoke to the neighbours directly about it," she said.
