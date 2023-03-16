Some of NSW's best gymnastics talent have arrived on the South Coast ahead of the Aerobic and Rhythmic Gymnastics Senior State Championships, which get under way in Bomaderry on Friday.
The Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Stadium will host the three-day competition, set to attract more than 250 gymnasts, coaches and other support staff.
One of those talents looking to make a big impression is aerobic gymnast Carissa Uno, who will use the state championships as a springboard to next week's FIG Aerobic Gymnastics Cantanhede World Cup in Portugal.
"This championship is a really good lead-up competition as we head to Portugal, it's a chance to perfect the last little touches before we head overseas," Uno told the Mercury.
"We're leaving the day after the state championships, and it's a really good opportunity. We're sending five senior athletes from NSW and three junior athletes as well, and it's the biggest team we've ever sent to the World Cup.
"In aerobics, I compete as an individual, as part of a trio and in a team of eight. I'll be doing all three at the state championships, and I'll be doing individual and trio at the World Cup. I've attended the Cup as a trio before, but this is the first time I've been selected as an individual, so that itself is already a good achievement."
However, Uno remains focused on putting her best foot forward at the NSW competition in Bomaderry.
The 22-year-old is no stranger to the state championships, having first competed at that level more than a decade ago.
"I've been doing gymnastics since I was four, and I've been competing at state since I was seven or eight, so I've been to over 15 of them now," Uno, who hails from Carnes Hill, said.
Shoalhaven City Council's tourism manager Coralie Bell said it was a pleasure to host the NSW gymnastics community.
"We are excited to welcome this fantastic event back to our beautiful region," Bell said.
"Events play such an important role in growing our visitor economy, and supporting local businesses, we look forward to continuing this partnership into 2023."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.