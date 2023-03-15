Subs funding could have been better utilised. Letters, March 16, 2023

Is the LNP still in power? We have a "do nothing about the economy" government, keen to blame the Reserve Bank for our woes, with a trillion dollar debt, eager to waste money on submarines that we won't see until 2040. At present, we don't have the infrastructure to maintain said subs, and now Port Kembla is being flagged as a base.
Well Mr Albanese, by making Wollongong a target of attack or possible nuclear accident, Labor would be losing one of its safest seats. Why isn't Garden Island or recommissioning HMAS Platypus a consideration?
More importantly, how many homeless will these subs house, how many operating theatres, doctors and nurses will they provide?
Considering we're obtaining a handful of submarines, who will they protect us from, Fiji? If they're supposed to be a deterrent to China, it's like using a pop gun against an AK-47.
David Schmidt, Towradgi
I have two friends who don't like each other. Knowing their relationship, I have taken a position which they both understand and accept. My position is that any issues they may have, they can sort out between themselves. They both know that I will not be involved. It's a good arrangement that suits me. I hope our Prime Minister reads the Mercury.
John Martin, Woonona
We are now more aligned with the US than when "we were all the way with USA". This observation is made in an article "Happy AUKUS dependence day", Mercury March 13.
US alliances have involved us in past invasions like the Vietnam war. Now we are aligned in a future US war with China.
The article is critical of how the decision was made by Albanese with just 'a stroke of a pen'. It should involve more, including the military. Or has Australia's military become a part of the US service with just different uniforms".
The Dutton Liberals support Albanese and AUKUS, after all it was their policy. A policy based on peace to oppose this mad decision has now become urgent.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
The port of Eden would be a better site for a nuclear submarine base as its situation to Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney is relatively close.
This regional area would benefit from lots of investment and could move away from cutting trees down for job creation.
An airstrip is already available at Merimbula and the Navy has significant assets in Nowra.
Port Kembla will be too crowded with many types of ships and real estate is too expensive. Eden would be a much better site.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
