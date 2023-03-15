Subs funding could have been better utilised. Letters, March 16, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Subs funding could have been better used. Letters, March 16, 2023

March 16 2023 - 4:00am
Is the LNP still in power? We have a "do nothing about the economy" government, keen to blame the Reserve Bank for our woes, with a trillion dollar debt, eager to waste money on submarines that we won't see until 2040. At present, we don't have the infrastructure to maintain said subs, and now Port Kembla is being flagged as a base.

