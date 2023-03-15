Duane Byrnes may be comfortable in his own company but soon Australia will be seeing possibly more of him than anyone expected.
Given he was left in the western Tasmanian (lutruwita) wilderness without much at all, a quick skinny dip may have seemed like a harmless idea.
Thing is, the Thirroul local is part of the SBS docuseries Alone Australia and every move he makes, he films himself.
Like the one in the series trailer when he skids two-footed across a log only to fall spectacularly face-first at the end.
It is not an easy task, the 35-year-old adds, to film yourself for a minimum of eight hours per day when you're busy focusing on, well, survival.
The 10 contestants of the debut SBS TV series are dropped into the wilderness with no modern devices, comforts, or any human company. The last person standing wins the final prize of $250,000.
But how could the father-of-two prepare when survivalists are not aware of the location or even the terrain beforehand? Would it be a desert, possibly a rainforest?
Mr Byrnes had to navigate the weather, build a shelter, source his own food and water, and, of course, deal with loneliness.
Before he started the challenge he said he was mentally preparing himself to "get out of this fast-paced life that we seem to have now and getting ready to be back out on country and survive".
Despite the serious challenge, Duane Byrnes manages to bring comedic relief to the docuseries.
He's not shy about promoting his assets either, spruiking on Facebook: "Who's booty is that in this new trailer?"
When asked if he really did show his ''bare ass on national television", he replies "dreams can come true".
The First Nations man living on Dharawal Country isn't going into the TV series inexperienced, working in environmental management for over 15 years.
The environment officer previously told the Mercury he first heard of the international TV series from a crew member when leading a hazard reduction burn.
"I'm such a fan of the show and they're all based on waterways so when I got selected I kind of knew I was going to be dropped in some form of waterway," he said.
The First Nations man said being near a waterway was 'a very helpful hand hand' for him.
"I felt quite confident about it, to read the waterway and where I could actually find fish."
He grew up in Campbelltown and calls himself "a river kid" after living near an estuary to the Georges River.
"We would just go there nearly every afternoon with friends and hang out and just splashing in the water and swing off trees, and just be out in nature," he said.
The challenge of being alone in western Tasmanian wilderness without modern devices during winter appealed to Mr Byrnes.
"Being out in the middle of nowhere by myself is probably where I feel the most at peace in life," Mr Byrnes said. "So, that was a really big drawcard to me being out in the show because it's where I do actually feel most comfortable."
Despite the many camping and outdoor adventures, he's happy to call Thirroul home - "the village of cabbage palms".
"We always go camping, we go visit some beautiful places, but then when we're coming back off the highway and over the bridge and see the escarpment ... it just has his feeling of home. It's a special place," Mr Byrnes said.
He points to the escarpment as part of Dharawal dreaming stories.
"Everyone appreciates the ocean right down here, that's beautiful but look behind you, too! You got a beautiful escarpment to go and explore as well, so I think it's really, really special."
As viewers begin to follow the Thirroul father-of-two in the Tasmanian wilderness, Mr Byrnes is getting used to being back to a fast-paced life with a new enlightened outlook.
"[It's] opened my eyes to a lot of things that we do in our lives, and we kind of take for granted because we're just so busy this day and age, but if you stop and take the time, which you have plenty of time to do so, while you're on Alone."
Alone Australia debuts on SBS and SBS On Demand with a double episode at 7:30pm on March 29.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
