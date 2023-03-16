Hot Property Illawarra: Beachside home last listed in the 1970s fetches $3.7m

It's Thursday, which means it's time for the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
It's your weekly look at the always exciting world of property in the Illawarra and South Coast.
Making headlines this week is the news that a South Coast home, on the market for the first time in more than 40 years, has sold for in excess of $3.7 million at auction.
The result was the latest in a series of recent multi-million dollar sales on the street.
The Callala Beach home sold for above the reserve price. Find out more by reading this week's Under the Hammer.
A property dubbed the "best estate in the Southern Highlands" and modelled after one of Sydney's earliest grand mansions is back on the market with a fixed price of $30 million.
'Linden Hall', located at 166 McEvilly Road, Robertson was recently re-listed for sale.
Located on a hill with sweeping views over surrounding countryside, the two-storey mansion sits on 186 acres.
Take a tour of the home here.
This week we take an in-depth look at agritourism within the property world, focusing on the South Coast tourist town of Berry and surrounds.
Recent legislative changes regarding agritourism have attracted a mixed reaction locally.
However, one long-term Berry resident, who is currently selling her acreage property, spoke to Real Estate View about the potential benefits.
Meanwhile, prospective home buyers may be forced to put their property dreams on hold as a new report reveals the eye-watering household income needed to purchase a median-priced property in the Illawarra.
Finder has revealed the income needed to service a house or unit that costs the median price for the region.
To buy a house at the median price of $987,500 in the Illawarra, the minimum total household income required was $199,110 (assuming a 6.47 per cent interest rate).
Finally, from a property in the northern suburbs of Wollongong fetching more than $3 million to a winery resort failing to sell under the hammer, there was plenty of auction activity throughout the Illawarra last week.
Also, the sellers of another property were willing to go slightly below the reserve price in order to achieve a sale.
For additional details, read our Illawarra auction wrap-up.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
