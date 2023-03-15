Thirroul Plaza may be looking tired and run down, but this weekend local businesses are throwing a party to revive the northern Illawarra hub.
Dubbed "Pump up the Plaza", this weekend will see live music, workshops, market stalls face painting, a giant mural being painted and the Chatterbox market permanently transformed into a coffee shop.
Chatterbox matriarch Natasha Cuevas said trade wasn't going well on that side of the shopping strip and listening to a '90s flashback of Pump Up the Jam by C&C Music Factory inspired her to do something about it.
"It's a bit sad looking ... and a lot of businesses have moved out thinking that it was going to be demolished [due to impending development]," she said.
"So we're like, 'let's make a bit of noise, let's make it a really creative space."
Rather than move elsewhere once her lease comes to an end, Ms Cuevas has decided to band together with the remaining businesses there and reinvigorate the plaza - including serving good coffee.
"We're getting in local coffee from Seven Mile - which is organic and fair trade - because although there's a million coffee shops in Thirroul there's nothing on that particular side of the road," she said.
"So we're committed to staying and we're committed to creating this community art hub ongoing, and get the buzz happening."
There'll also be local authors and illustrators doing readings while kids can get involved in the mural painting.
The plaza still houses an arts and crafts school, an IT store, butcher, supermarket, bakery, a salon and the artisan market, though the building and rear carpark have been looking worse for wear in recent times.
Pump Up the Plaza will run from 10am to 3pm on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
