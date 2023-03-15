Five years of helping new families thrive Advertising Feature

The Illawarra Early Parenting Centre offers postnatal support for families with children aged between 28 days to two years old.

Figtree Private Hospital is celebrating five years of helping new families thrive with last month marking the fifth anniversary of the opening of the Illawarra Early Parenting Centre.

The Centre, which opened in February 2018, is a child and family health service providing postnatal support to families with children aged between 28 days to two years old.

Figtree Private Hospital CEO, Steven Rajcany, said in its first five years the service had helped more than 1700 families.

"We've helped families with parenting concerns including infant sleep disorders, feeding difficulties, reflux and colic, bonding, maternal exhaustion and adjusting to parenthood," Mr Rajcany said.

"And it's not just local families benefitting, our unique service has attracted patients travelling from Sydney, with no equivalent, private service available there."

Now located in a newly renovated ward at Figtree Private Hospital. Pictures supplied

The Early Parenting Centre has recently moved its location within Figtree Private, to a newly renovated ward with seven spacious, fully-equipped rooms, indoor and outdoor playgrounds and a private dining room.

Mr Rajcany said the Centre was now accepting new patients every day of the week and also providing free webinars in a bid to help as many families as possible.

"Our wonderful teams also run free sleep and settling webinars and in-person community sessions at local libraries and GP practices.

"We understand that early parenthood is a difficult time and we're committed to doing what we can to make this time a little less stressful for new parents."

The Illawarra Early Parenting Centre offers a safe haven for parents and babies and is a place where parents will be supported with compassion and offered guidance in their efforts to care for their little ones.

For more information go to figtreeprivate.com.au/Early-Parenting-Centre or phone 4255 5000.