Lifeline South Coast's Book Fair is a real page turner Advertising Feature

Lifeline's Big Book Fair book site team leader, Darren Murphy. Pictures supplied

Need a new book to read or maybe ten? With Lifeline South Coast's Big Book Fair on again this weekend there's no need to feel guilty topping up your bookshelves since you are not only getting a bargain and saving the environment but also helping a great cause.

Kicking off on Thursday, March 16 and running until Sunday, March 19 at the Illawarra Sports Stadium in Berkeley, the Book Fair will have more than 90,000 pre-loved books for sale.

"Each event is a chance to spread our love of reading far and wide, save books from landfill and raise vital funds for Lifeline South Coast," Big Book Fair co-ordinator, Alicia Ferderer said.



"What's more, your second-hand book purchases help to deliver essential crisis support and suicide prevention services within the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and South Coast."



Lifeline's Big Book Fair is excited to announce that they will be holding their second ever VIP opening night on Thursday, March 16 which is open exclusively to their Book Lovers Subscribers. Anyone can sign up to receive an exclusive invitation to attend the opening night. Admission is a $10 donation, ensuring Book Lovers Subscribers get the first chance to peruse and purchase what's on offer, plus beat the crowds!



"It's a fantastic opportunity for people to attend who usually can't due to weekend commitments with work, children, or simply being away for the weekend," Alicia said.

To sign up, visit lifelinesouthcoast.org.au/book-lovers-club/

If you're a book collector or are on the lookout for a rare or unique book, there will be a selection from over 250 'Something Special' books on display at the Book Fair.

These include:

Truth of the Stock Tape by William D Gann (signed by the author) 1923, with an asking price of $700



Biggles and the Noble Lord by WE Johns (First Edition) 1969, available for $300



Comet in Moominland by Tove Janssen (First English Translation) 1951 selling for $300



Charles Dickens Library - complete 18 volume set - JA Hammerton (ed) 1910 on sale for $125



The Book Fair will be open on Friday, March 17 from 9am to 5pm, on Saturday, March 18 from 9am to 5pm and on Sunday, March 19 from 9am to 4pm.



Come along, grab some new books and help Lifeline South Coast raise much needed funds. Entry is via a gold coin donation and both cash and eftpos are accepted for purchases.