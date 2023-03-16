Rugby League must take concussion seriously. Letters, March 17, 2023

Prolific Mercury letter writer Dave Cox is smarting about his electricity bill once again ("Energy company rip-off", Mercury March 14). "I am turning my solar system off until I get a fair price for my electricity" he says. That wouldn't be smart. I assume he has a smart meter integrated with his solar installation and turning off his solar system means he will be using his supplier's electricity 100 per cent of the time instead of only when he is not making enough of his own electricity.

