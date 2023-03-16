Rugby League must take concussion seriously. Letters, March 17, 2023

Newcastle NRL player Kalyn Ponga has been knocked out again, for the fourth time in 10 months. He has a long history of concussion incidents.
There is strong evidence that other players who have received concussion as Kalyn has, have suffered lifelong brain injuries. It is highly probable Kalyn has already suffered serious long-term brain damage.
Kalyn is employed by the NRL, who sets and administrates the rules of the game for that competition and is ultimately the employer.
Under NSW Health and Safety regulation, an injury requiring time off work, as will be required in this case, is a reportable incident. Has the NRL or Newcastle RL Club reported these injuries? Does SafeWork investigate such incidents?
The NRL is the employer, and as such, is responsible for Kalyn's health and welfare. It must suspend him from ever playing again. He should be suspended on injury (workers) compensation. It is time administers take seriously health and safety of participants in the professional sports area.
Ian Young, Towradgi
Having worked in the club industry I've seen first-hand the misery that poker machines cause. I've watched people bounce cheques and families complaining about money being put into machines rather than the family getting it. I totally support anything that reduces the money taken from punters, so I believe addressing the poker machine problem is warranted.
But all this online betting such as Unibet, Ladbrokes, Sportsbet, Ned's.....etc also needs to be looked out. Most of these betting companies are from overseas, so most of the money leaves the country. Someone should look at how much money is being taken from punters by these companies. I'm sure it will make poker machines look insignificant.
Ray Jaeger, Coledale
Prolific Mercury letter writer Dave Cox is smarting about his electricity bill once again ("Energy company rip-off", Mercury March 14). "I am turning my solar system off until I get a fair price for my electricity" he says. That wouldn't be smart. I assume he has a smart meter integrated with his solar installation and turning off his solar system means he will be using his supplier's electricity 100 per cent of the time instead of only when he is not making enough of his own electricity.
Peter Van der Roo, Wollongong
Australia's next submarines should be crewed entirely by women. This would be some compensation for discrimination against women in the armed forces over many years.
Keith Gaymer, Dapto
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.