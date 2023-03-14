Dapto couple double-dips and takes home $2 million Lotto win

What's better than a $1 million Lotto win?
A Dapto couple will tell you it's two $1 million Lotto wins after snaffling $2 million in Monday's Lotto draw.
"It's actually a funny story as to why we ended up with the same entry twice," the husband said when an official from The Lott called to confirm the double division one win.
"I forgot to put my wife's numbers on last week, and she wasn't too happy with me. So, this week I thought I'd put them on twice to make up for it.
"Lo and behold, this morning she kept crossing off number after number on her ticket, and once we realised we'd won $1 million on one ticket, I thought I should probably tell her about the second identical ticket, too.
"My wife has played these numbers for almost three decades and has always said they'd be drawn one day.
"I can't believe this has happened to us."
When asked how they planned to celebrate the incredible win, the bewildered wife said she couldn't wait to share the prize with her nearest and dearest.
"It won't take much to make us happy," she said. "My mind is racing with all the things I can do for my family," she said.
"I can buy my daughter a house. I can set up the children and grandchildren for the future.
"It's going to change so many lives. Once we've done that, then we can enjoy whatever is left.
"I'd love to travel around Australia and see all the parts of our country I haven't seen.
Dapto Newsagency and newsXpress Dapto sold the couple's winning entries.
