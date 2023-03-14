Illawarra Mercury
Calderwood woman charged for alleged theft, fraud of $594,000 from retail store

Updated March 15 2023 - 7:53am, first published 7:30am
A Calderwood woman will front court for her alleged involvement in the theft and fraud of $594,000 from a retail store. File picture

A Calderwood woman will face court for her role in the alleged theft and fraud of $594,000 from a retail store.

