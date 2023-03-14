Calderwood woman charged for alleged theft, fraud of $594,000 from retail store

A Calderwood woman will face court for her role in the alleged theft and fraud of $594,000 from a retail store.
Financial Crime Squad detectives have laid 159 fraud and stealing charges against the 49-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, two former employees of a retail store.
In October last year, detectives from the State Crime Command's Financial Crime Squad's Corporate Corruption Unit established Strike Force Gundle to investigate reports of financial fraud and theft at a store in Taren Point in southern Sydney.
In December, officer seized documentation and electronic devices at the West Hoxton and Calderwood homes of the former employees.
Detectives arrested the duo on February 22 this year.
"The woman was charged with 69 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception and 55 counts of steal property as clerk/servant," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
"The man was charged with 35 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.
"Police will allege in court that the man and woman obtained more than $594,000 from their employer."
It will be further alleged the money was obtained from fraudulent cheques and stolen cash between August 2020 and September 2022, and EFTPOS transactions between April 2012 and July 2019.
The duo were granted bail, with the woman to appear in Port Kembla Local Court on March 22 and the man to front Liverpool Local Court on March 15.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
