A late-night arson attack on a vehicle in Kembla Grange put firefighters in a dangerous position overnight.
Crews were called to Wyllie Road at 11.30pm on Tuesday after reports an abandoned dual-cab Toyota ute was engulfed in flames.
As they approached the vehicle firefighters faced a massive explosion.
"There was a loud explosion, perhaps from a wheel or an airbag," Fire and Rescue NSW Dapto crews said.
Accelerant used in the arson attack added further difficulty during the emergency.
"The culprits used a great deal of accelerant as there was a trail of burning grass and debris leading up to the utility," they said.
"It took some time to put this one out, with a massive amount of heat contained in the engine compartment and some magnesium reacting with water, sending off flashes of bright light and a shower of sparks."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
