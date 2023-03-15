KICKOFF: Dolphins exposing NRL 'marquee' myth

In recent memory, it's hard to recall an opening fortnight of footy better than the two rounds we've witnessed to start this season.
It's had a bit of everything, defending premiers Penrith in a sad decline - after one loss; Parramatta on the brink of crisis after two; Brisbane the newest title contenders after two wins. So rugba league.
It's to be expected when the whole footy machine has been so tightly coiled over an offseason. No doubt the best story to come out of the opening fortnight, is the Dolphins' 2-0 start.
It'd be hard to script it better, a big win over the powerhouse Roosters at Suncorp to establish its Brisbane footprint, followed by a gritty tough victory over the Raiders in front of the faithful at the spiritual home.
Who knows where the story will lead, but it's an opening paragraph that hooks you in, with the help of the Stan doco series Dawn of the Dolphins released to coincide with the start of the club's inaugural season.
It takes you behind the scenes of a recruitment fishing mission that couldn't land a big catch, not for lack of trying. We all saw it from the outside, the doco provides a look behind the curtain as a cavalcade of big names told the newbies 'thanks, but no thanks'.
In the episode released this week, recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan uttered a line that should be written on every recruitment whiteboard at every NRL club - in particular the battling ones.
"You can recover from a player you don't sign, it takes you years to recover from a player you shouldn't have signed."
Have truer words ever been spoken when it comes to recruitment and salary cap management? It may well be the biggest lesson to come out of the Dolphins start to year.
It remains to be seen if the momentum can be maintained, but the game's newest club could well expose the myth that every club must have a 'marquee' player.
For the purposes of this column, we'll define marquee player as one on a million-a-year or more. A look at recent history suggests you can't win a premiership without one; only Cronulla in 2016 have managed it in the last decade.
The fact only three clubs have won multiple titles in that same decade points to the fact that there simply aren't enough of those players to go around.
What's unequivocally true, is that you definitely can't win a premiership paying a non-marquee player marquee money. In fact, it can be hard to even make the finals if you do.
Luke Brooks is yet to play a finals game but, as least as far as the books go, he's been the Tigers 'marquee' man for years.
The Titans have long wobbled under the weight of 'marquee' players. Initially Ash Taylor, more recently David Fifita. They previously invested so heavily in Jarryd Hayne's doomed NRL return it had to sack a good coach in Neil Henry because it was cheaper to do so.
His concerning concussion issues aside, Kayln Ponga's win percentage sits at 42 per cent in a Newcastle jumper. He was the primary target of the Dolphins, but no club other than Newcastle was willing to lob even close to the money he ultimately agreed to.
As much as he's emptied the tank to earn it, the Dragons have reached the finals once in Ben Hunt's five years at the club - his first.
The Eels are now in the process of locking down Mitch Moses who, for all his brilliant qualities, hasn't won a premiership and has played one Origin dead rubber. The Tigers are willing to make him even richer.
You could call it overs but the reality is plenty of clubs are overspending on their roster every year given all must meet a salary cap floor to prevent the salary cap version of tanking.
The minimum spend means the Dolphins couldn't just put Cameron Munster's money, or Ponga's money aside as a war chest when they missed out on them.
You'll hear all sorts of claims to the contrary, but no player has ever been paid 'overs' while simultaneously chasing greater success.
In missing out on marquee targets the first time round, Wayne Bennett and O'Sullivan have built a roster in year one without locking a salary cap ball and chain around the club's neck.
Before lavishing too much praise on them, they haven't done it entirely by design. They threw the kitchen sink at any number of players, Munster in particular, and were knocked back each time.
They also do not have a long-suffering fanbase to keep at bay. There's will be the most patient fans in the competition for a long time. There's no pressure on them to make the eight (that may end up being why they do).
Its current list is not going to win a premiership, may yet fall short of the finals, but what Bennett's pulling from it now will make it a more attractive destination in future.
It will be perhaps more attractive than a number of clubs that currently have a 'marquee' player but are no closer to success. Some are drifting even further away from it.
The Dolphins are starting from scratch, but each year sees several club starting over. The wrong marquee player can quickly become the cement wall progress smashes into.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.