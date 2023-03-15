Illawarra Mercury
KICKOFF: Dolphins exposing NRL 'marquee' myth

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated March 16 2023 - 9:17am, first published 9:00am
Felise Kaufusi has found a new lease on footballing life since shifting to the Dolphins.

In recent memory, it's hard to recall an opening fortnight of footy better than the two rounds we've witnessed to start this season.

