Almost $2 million in emergency road funding will flow to Shellharbour and Kiama councils if a Labor government is elected.
South Coast roads will be the big winner with Shoalhaven City Council - which is larger than Shellharbour and Kiama LGAs combined - promised $4.5 million.
The funds are to be used by the councils for "emergency road repairs".
This is separate from a promised $500 million statewide pool of funds for pothole repair.
"Labor is committed to supporting councils to fix the local roads that people use every day to get to work, get the kids to school or get to medical appointments," said Labor's Roads spokesman John Graham.
"We will prioritise local roads over toll roads."
Labor's Kiama candidate Katelin McInerney said Shoalhaven residents knew about the poor state of the roads.
"After years of natural disasters and neglect from the current government, it can be downright dangerous just to get to work and school on our local roads," Ms McInerney said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
