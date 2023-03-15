Community grants for local groups, not-for-profits and schools are up for grabs thanks to NSW Ports.
The one-off $25,000 grants funded by NSW Ports support the communities surrounding the NSW Ports' sites at Port Botany, Port Kembla and the Enfield and Cooks River intermodal centres.
"Our local communities are integral to the day-to-day operations of our ports and intermodal centres. We're immensely proud to continue to invest in local communities," NSW Ports boss Marika Calfas said.
"By working together, we can keep building strong, inclusive, thriving neighbourhoods."
The community grants have supported more than 40 local groups in the past two years with initiatives about education, health, economic development, the environment, arts and culture, social welfare and emergency relief.
Previous recipients include the Centre for Sustainable Ecosystem Solutions at the University of Wollongong, the Deli Women and Children's Centre, Frame Running Wollongong, Dress for Success, the Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra, Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation, Community Cancer Link, Meals on Wheels as well as Sydney and Illawarra schools.
To apply for the NSW Ports 2023 Community Grants Program, or for more information, visit: www.nswports.com.au/grants. Applications close at 5pm on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
