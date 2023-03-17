Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Directors of troubled Kingdom Developments to face court action

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 17 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The interior of Kingdom director Sam Hamrosi's luxury three-storey home that is on the market.

The directors of failing company Kingdom Developments could end up having to defend themselves in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.